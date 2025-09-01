In his message, Amit Thackeray described the protesters as “farmers, labourers, youth, and people dependent on small pieces of land” who have left behind their homes and villages to participate in the protest

In his message, Amit Thackeray described the protesters as “farmers, labourers, youth, and people dependent on small pieces of land” who have left behind their homes and villages to participate in the protest. “They are our own brothers. It is our responsibility to ensure that they do not face hardship while they are in the city,” he said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray has issued an appeal to his party workers, urging them to stand by the Maratha community members who have gathered in Mumbai as part of the ongoing agitation for reservation.

Thackeray directed Maharashtra Sainiks (MNS party workers) to ensure food and water for the protesters, make arrangements for their medical needs, and take care of their accommodation and safety. “Not a single Maratha brother should feel that he is alone in Mumbai,” he emphasised.

Acknowledging that the question of reservation lies with the government, Thackeray said the community’s welfare during the agitation was a collective responsibility. “If we all stand firmly behind them, their morale will be doubled. I am confident that every Maharashtra Sainik will rise with this spirit,” he added, signing off with “Jai Maharashtra.”

Activist Manoj Jarange has vowed to stop drinking water from the fourth day of his hunger strike on Monday and brave ¿bullets¿ over his demand for reservation to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He has demanded the government issue a GR based on the reservation based on available records.

For its part, the Maharashtra government on Sunday said it will seek a legal opinion on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer on the Kunbi status- an OBC caste- for the Maratha community.

Jarange, however, remained unimpressed and said he won't budge from the protest venue at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai till his demands are met, even if the Devendra Fadnavis government fires bullets at protesters.

He has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan from Friday over his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

Asserting he will not leave Mumbai till his demands are met, Jarange on Sunday said, "The government has records of 58 lakh Marathas as Kunbis."