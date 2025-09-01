As the Maratha morcha spills into this week, Mumbaikars are staring at a significant challenge to their commute in the city. mid-day brings you the ground situation to help you plan and navigate the protest with minimal stress

With the Maratha reservation protest set to spill into the new week, Mumbai commuters face a tough Monday, September 1. Based on inputs from BEST, Railways, Metro, and the traffic police, mid-day takes stock of how the city’s lifelines will be hit. Mumbai Traffic Police has blocked several arterial roads leading into South Mumbai. At least 15 major roads — including CSMT, JJ Bridge, Mahapalika Marg, DN Road, Madam Cama Road, and MG Road — will remain disrupted.

Roads & BEST buses

At least 15 major roads — including JJ Bridge, Mahapalika Marg, DN Road, Madam Cama Road, and MG Road — will remain disrupted. Over 60 BEST bus routes are likely to be curtailed, diverted, or suspended. BEST has urged passengers to check its social media for real-time updates before stepping out.

Protesters outside CSMT on Sunday

Traffic diversions

The Mumbai Traffic Police have blocked several arterial roads leading into South Mumbai. Key choke points include the JJ flyover, Crawford Market, and the Gateway of India stretch. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas. Traffic will be kept moving on the Eastern Freeway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Western Express Highway.

Railways

Central and Western Railway officials said local services will run as scheduled, but crowd management teams have been deployed at hubs such as Dadar, Byculla, Thane, and Panvel, where gatherings are expected. Commuters have been advised to allow for extra travel time. The Central Railway on Sunday said that they had requested the Maharashtra government's help for the smooth running of suburban trains on Monday and deployed additional forces. “Approximately 240 additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and 94 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) staff have been deployed at CSMT, along with commercial and operating staff,” a CR spokesperson told mid-day.

Two Maratha protesters wrestle to pass the time at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Metro

With roads blocked and buses diverted, Metro corridors — Blue Line 1, Yellow & Red Lines 2A/7, and Aqua Line 3 — are expected to see heavy footfall as office-goers switch to trains.

Essentials remain hit

“The Maratha Andolan has led to a total traffic collapse across Mumbai, especially at Mankhurd and Panjrapole junction, leading to the Freeway. People are taking hours to reach even nearby offices, many of which have been forced shut. Patients needing urgent treatment cannot reach hospitals, and even ambulances are stuck. Citizens are also missing flights and critical appointments. While we respect the right to protest, essential services and daily livelihoods must not be brought to a standstill,” said Bal Malkit Singh, advisor, All India Motor Transport Congress.

Schools

While many schools are shut for Ganesh Chaturthi holidays, others have not issued clarity. “As school bus drivers, the decision is not in our hands. If schools remain open, we will ply buses,” said Ramesh Manian, a school bus operator serving institutions near Azad Maidan.

Given the crowded neighbourhood and roadblocks, a few South Mumbai schools have decided to move classes online. “Schools like JB Petit, Cathedral and John Connon, and Campion have decided not to bring children in tomorrow, so buses for these schools won’t ply,” added Ramesh.

However, as of Sunday night, no formal holiday had been declared for Mumbai schools.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior BMC official said, “No official holiday will be observed on Monday due to the Maratha Morcha protests. While several schools are already shut for Ganapati, those that are open have been asked to take precautions. Principals are advised to connect with their nearest police stations to ascertain safe, functional routes for school buses and students.”

Commuter speak

“I often take the train to work, but tomorrow I may drive to Nariman Point. I stayed back on Friday and Saturday due to road closures, and I’m only travelling tomorrow because it’s unavoidable,” said a Kandivli resident.

“I understand the protest, but authorities must ensure minimum disruption. For office-goers like us, Monday is going to be a nightmare. It’s not just about reaching work — coming back in the evening will be even tougher. With roads closed and buses suspended, everything will be chaotic,” said commuter Akshata Narkar.

“Monday is always hectic, and with so many routes curtailed, I’m worried about reaching my office on time. I’ll have to leave at least an hour early just to be safe,” said Prakash Todankar, a commuter from Chunabhatti.

As of Sunday evening, colleges in and around Fort have decided to function as usual. KC College and HR College among others, will be conducting offline classes.

“In such cases, most visually impaired students either have their parents drop them off at college, take a taxi, or travel with friends. Navigating these situations can be challenging, but on most days, students manage to pull through,” said Naman Parakh, a visually impaired student from a South Mumbai college.

Emergency helplines

Government Railway Police

1512

1800 22 1512

Mobile (GRP)

95948 99991

84250 99991