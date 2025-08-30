Once the monsoon season ends, construction will begin on the project, which will span approximately four acres, with infrastructure to house 24 avian species, officials said

The park will be developed on an existing amenity plot in Mulund. Representational Pic/File

BMC’s Rs 100 crore bird park project in Mulund to take flight in 3 months, will house 24 avian species

Kickstarting work of the Exotic Bird Park in Mumbai , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced plans to begin construction of the required infrastructure within the next three months.

The birds will be categorised into zones such as Australian origin, African origin, and Asian origin.

The aviary will cover 10,859 square metres, along with an additional recreational area. This will include a cafeteria, a souvenir shop, open landscaped space, and an interactive facility to create awareness about exotic and endangered avian species.

What is the project:

BMC has planned the Exotic Bird Park as an additional tourist attraction, alongside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla. The park will act as an extension to the Byculla Zoo, situated on a four-acre plot, housing at least 200 birds from 24 avian species. These include the Red-breasted Parakeet, Scarlet Macaw, Black Swans, White Peacock, Senegal Parrot, and Military Macaw.

In January this year, the Exotic Bird Park received provisional approval from the Central Zoo Authority, subject to certain conditions and specifications.

The design for the aviary has been conceptualised by BMC, and the contractor who will be appointed to execute the project will be responsible for detailing the outlay and quoting a cost for the project. At present, the estimated outlay is Rs 100 crores.

Timelines:

Construction of the project is likely to begin this year, with a 24-month construction period planned. The maximum completion period anticipated by BMC is 30 months. A senior civic official said, “We will also begin the process of procuring avian species for the facility simultaneously. This is a time-consuming process, as it involves several correspondences with other zoos and aviaries for an exchange programme.”

Once 50 per cent of the civil work is completed, BMC will begin procuring the birds, so that the park can be opened to the public within the next three years, the official added.

The four zones at the bird park

Australian Zone: Galah Cockatoo, Eclectus Parrot, White Cockatoo, White Cockatiel, Sun Conure, Golden Conure

African Zone: Senegal Parrot, Jardine Parrot, Ostrich

Americas Zone: Toco Toucan, Scarlet Macaw

Specialty Pheasant Zone: Golden Pheasant, Silver Pheasant, Green Pheasant

Highlights

Exhibits will mirror each species' native habitat to support natural behaviour and conservation.

Infrastructure will include a bird hospital, bird kitchen, and quarantine area for birds.