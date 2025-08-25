Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Byculla Zoo to remain closed on August 28 will be open on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo to remain closed on August 28, will be open on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Updated on: 25 August,2025 04:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Usually, the zoo is closed on Wednesdays as part of its weekly holiday. But as per an earlier BMC resolution, if a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the zoo stays open that day and shuts the following day.

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo to remain closed on August 28, will be open on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

This week, visitors will be able to visit the zoo on Wednesday, August 27, while it will remain shut on Thursday, August 28. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Byculla Zoo to remain closed on August 28, will be open on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
x
00:00

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla will remain open on Wednesday, despite it being a public holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Instead, the zoo will be closed on Thursday.

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla will remain open on Wednesday, despite it being a public holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Instead, the zoo will be closed on Thursday.

Usually, the zoo is closed on Wednesdays as part of its weekly holiday. But as per an earlier BMC resolution, if a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the zoo stays open that day and shuts the following day.



Therefore, this week, visitors will be able to visit the zoo on Wednesday, August 27, while it will remain shut on Thursday, August 28.


Maharashtra Postal Circle releases special postcards for Ganesh Utsav 2025

Soon after the first glimpse of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday evening, the Maharashtra Postal Circle released a special set of four picture postcards themed “Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra”, along with a special cancellation.

The postcards were designed by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, who was present at the release function.

The Pratham Darshan (first glimpse) of Lalbaugcha Raja was held around 7 pm by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. 

Present on the occasion were Mandal Chairman Babasaheb Sudam Kambale, Secretary Sudhir Sitaram Salavi, Sudhir Jakhere, APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Yadagiri Nyalapelli, Assistant Director (PSR) Maharashtra Circle, and philatelist Ashwini Manjure.

Extending his greetings to devotees and philatelists across Maharashtra and Goa, Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, said the postcards celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ganesh Utsav.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is also one of the main attractions of the festival.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai news byculla zoo mumbai BMC ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK