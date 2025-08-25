Usually, the zoo is closed on Wednesdays as part of its weekly holiday. But as per an earlier BMC resolution, if a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the zoo stays open that day and shuts the following day.

This week, visitors will be able to visit the zoo on Wednesday, August 27, while it will remain shut on Thursday, August 28. Representational Pic

Mumbai: Byculla Zoo to remain closed on August 28, will be open on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla will remain open on Wednesday, despite it being a public holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi . Instead, the zoo will be closed on Thursday.

Therefore, this week, visitors will be able to visit the zoo on Wednesday, August 27, while it will remain shut on Thursday, August 28.

Maharashtra Postal Circle releases special postcards for Ganesh Utsav 2025

Soon after the first glimpse of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday evening, the Maharashtra Postal Circle released a special set of four picture postcards themed “Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra”, along with a special cancellation.

The postcards were designed by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, who was present at the release function.

The Pratham Darshan (first glimpse) of Lalbaugcha Raja was held around 7 pm by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Present on the occasion were Mandal Chairman Babasaheb Sudam Kambale, Secretary Sudhir Sitaram Salavi, Sudhir Jakhere, APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Yadagiri Nyalapelli, Assistant Director (PSR) Maharashtra Circle, and philatelist Ashwini Manjure.

Extending his greetings to devotees and philatelists across Maharashtra and Goa, Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, said the postcards celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Ganesh Utsav.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is also one of the main attractions of the festival.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.