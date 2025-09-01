On August 31, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange announced he would intensify his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan by ceasing to drink water from Monday. The protest will enter its fourth day, as the Mumbai police has given him another extension of a day to continue the agitation

An ambulance makes its way through a sea of Maratha protesters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai stares at another headache, a possible clash between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBC), potentially adding to the city’s daily troubles of crowded trains and congested roads.

Meanwhile, more supporters are thronging the road outside Azad Maidan, where Maratha activists demanding reservation for the community are on hunger strike. Many streets near the protest site are crowded, with supporters parking their vehicles on the roads, leading to traffic problems. As the crowd swells, many were seen bathing in the open, shouting slogans near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

OBC leaders join battle

Immediately after the announcement that the protest would be escalated, Jarange’s arch-rival, senior OBC leader and NCP (Ajit Pawar) minister Chhagan Bhujbal, entered the battle.

Bhujbal, an MLA who represents the Yeola constituency in Nashik, has called all OBC leaders to Mumbai on Monday for a meeting to plan their move. Last week, when Jarange started his protest, the OBC community warned that if required (their share of reservation is diminished to make space for Marathas), they too would hit the streets of Mumbai.

Jarange slams Raj, BJP

Jarange took potshots at BJP leaders Nitesh Rane and Chandrakant Patil for “creating hurdles” for Marathas who were trying to obtain reservation, which is their right. The Maratha activist slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Asked about Raj’s statement that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be asked why Marathas have come back to Mumbai, when the issue was resolved last time (last year’s agitation that was held at Navi Mumbai), Jarange said, “The BJP played a game with the MNS during the Lok Sabha. Devendra Fadnavis ensured the defeat of Raj’s son Amit during the Assembly elections. Raj still sides with Fadnavis.”

However, he added that the Thackeray brand (referring to cousins Uddhav and Raj) was good, but Raj easily believes others.

Meanwhile, Shinde fired back at the MNS chief, saying he should have sought detailed information before making any statement. “Issuing OBC certificates and many other demands were fulfilled during my tenure as chief minister,” the deputy CM stated.

MP Supriya Sule, a leader of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, visited Azad Maidan on Sunday. A group of Maratha supporters shouted slogans against her father, holding him responsible for the unfortunate situation of the Maratha community. Sule exchanged a few words with Jarange.

Later, speaking with the media, she said, “The BJP has engineered a split in families and parties. Now they have a complete mandate. What stops them from making a decision on Maratha reservation.” She also demanded that the state government call a one-day state legislative session to discuss and solve the reservation issue.

CM pushes for dialogue

On Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that the government was positive about the demands of the community. But, while making any decision, it had to see that it fit into the framework of law and Constitution.

“A rigid or adamant approach will not yield anything. If the issue has to be resolved, having dialogue and communication is the only solution,” Fadnavis said.

Asked about some of Maratha supporters being aggressive when political leaders visited Azad Maidan to meet Jarange, Fadnavis said, no one visiting the site, irrespective of which party they belong to, should be treated in such a manner.

Jarange stresses discipline

In a stern warning to his supporters, Jarange urged his followers to maintain peace and be patient. “I am repeatedly asking for maintaining discipline. No one should indulge in any activities that will lend a dubious distinction to the community and

protest. We are not here to create any inconvenience to others. Everyone is watching us. Please maintain decorum and follow all instructions given by police and protest organisers,” Jarange added.

Panel to brief CM

The cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation met on Sunday evening. Birendra Saraf, advocate general of Maharashtra, and the sub-committee members had a detailed discussion on the Maratha community’s demands.

After the meeting, senior BJP minister and head of the panel Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil briefed the media about the meeting.

“We are positive about the demands. But there is a process, and it needs time. While delivering justice for the Maratha community, the government has no intention to touch the OBC quota,” Vikhe-Patil added.

Jarange has asked that the entire Maratha community be declared an OBC so that they too can benefit from reservation in education and jobs.

The minister further stated that the demands of Jarange, including the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette, were discussed.

“There are earlier court [Supreme Court and high court] orders on Maratha reservation. These need to be considered before taking any decision,” Vikhe-Patil stated, mentioning that he will be meeting Fadnavis to brief him about the meeting details and discuss the next course of action.

