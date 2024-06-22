Analysed entire Lok Sabha elections: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party core committee was held at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence on Friday.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Pic/Pic/X

After the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party core committee concluded, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said that in the meeting the party analysed the entire Lok Sabha elections and the mistakes that were being made by the party in the elections, reported news agency ANI.

"Maharashtra core committee meeting was held and in this meeting, we analysed the elections that were held recently in the state. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress leaders lied and asked for votes from the people, but now the people have understood...We analysed the entire Lok Sabha elections, and what were our mistakes. We will try to rectify them and our government will try to fulfil the demands of the people," Bawankule told reporters.

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party core committee was held at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence on Friday. Earlier on June 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group meeting at party headquarters in Delhi along with BJP national president JP Nadda, reported ANI.

The meeting comes a day after Nadda appointed state election in-charges and co-in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polls this year. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as the incharge for Maharashtra while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for the state, according to a statement issued by the party, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year to elect 288 members of the state's legislative assembly. The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state, reported ANI.

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats.

(With inputs from ANI)