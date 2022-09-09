Anant Chaturdashi: Mumbai police make arrangements to manage crowd in city

The city police believe the last visarjan day would see more and more devotees out on the streets, especially towards chowpatty in Girgaum, Juhu and Dadar.
With this Anant Chaturdashi is expected to be the most crowded since Covid-19 forced the people indoors in 2020, the city police have also made massive arrangements and most of the personnel will be on the roads on Friday. The city police believe the last visarjan day would see more and more devotees out on the streets, especially towards chowpatty in Girgaum, Juhu and Dadar.
Police said 3,200 officers and 15,500 personnel will be deployed across the city, at key locations for the management of crowds. Eight companies of State Reserve Police Force, one company each of Rapid Action Force and Force One—Mumbai police’s counter-terrorism unit, 750 Home Guard personnel and 250 trainees will keep an eye to prevent anti-social activities.
Traffic police have urged citizens travelling out of Mumbai via rail or air on Friday to be cautious of the snarls, and plan their journey to their respective station or the airport accordingly.
