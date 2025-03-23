BMC says no clue who caused damage in first place; audit finds trees affected at 318 places

Trees at the Andheri Court road get breathing space as concrete has been removed and replaced with red soil. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Trees along the Andheri Metropolitan Court road have received a breather, literally, as concrete that surrounded them has been cleared. The area around the base of the trees has now been replaced with red soil by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

On March 12, mid-day had highlighted that concrete had been filled in around the trees at Court Lane, and the BMC’s garden department had started an inquiry into the issue. This week the K East ward office team and garden department team removed the concrete and filled the space with red soil.

However, the BMC has not been able to identify who had filled the concrete in the first place. “The road was recently handed over to the BMC by a private owner. We have started an inquiry about this, but we have not reached a conclusion yet, said an official of the Garden Department. The official added that action would be taken against the culprit as per the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Tree Act, 1975.

However, the official said it was unlikely that a BMC contractor had done this. Former corporator Nicholas Almeda, who had raised the issue, asked how it is possible for someone to put concrete around trees on the road without the BMC knowing about it. An audit by the garden department had found that roadside trees had been damaged at some 318 places due to civil work from October last year onwards. Official sources said notices had been sent to various departments responsible.