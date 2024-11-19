Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra minister, was hospitalised following an alleged stone-pelting attack on his convoy during the election campaign. His son, Salil Deshmukh, accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack. The incident has heightened tensions in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections

File Pic

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Anil Deshmukh, was hospitalised following an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road. Deshmukh, a former Maharashtra minister, is currently receiving treatment at Alexis (Max) Hospital in Nagpur, where senior police officials confirmed his condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madne stated, "Anil Deshmukh has been brought to Alexis (Max) Hospital for treatment. He is currently undergoing medical care here. The Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) are also present." This update follows the reported attack on Deshmukh’s vehicle during the final day of campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are scheduled for November 20.

According to reports, Deshmukh’s car was attacked with stones on the busy Katol-Jalalkheda Road. The incident occurred just ahead of the elections, and the NCP leader sustained injuries in the attack. He was initially taken to Gramin Rugnalaya for emergency treatment before being moved to the larger facility in Nagpur.

Salil Deshmukh, Anil’s son and the NCP-SCP candidate for Katol, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the attack. Speaking to ANI, Salil alleged that the BJP, fearing defeat in the election, sought to create unrest in the region. He stated, "The BJP doesn’t want Katol and Nagpur to remain safe as they are facing imminent defeat. They have used their power, with Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra, to act without accountability."

After receiving initial treatment, Anil Deshmukh was referred to Alexis Hospital in Nagpur, where he continues to be under medical care. Salil Deshmukh added that a formal complaint had been lodged by those accompanying Anil at the time of the attack. He urged the public to remain calm and peaceful, despite the tensions caused by the incident.

Salil further expressed that he had not spoken to his father yet, as he trusted the doctors to provide the necessary care. "The doctors are attending to him, and I trust that he is receiving proper treatment," he said. The BJP has yet to issue any response to the accusations made by Salil Deshmukh.

The attack has added to the already heated atmosphere surrounding the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Salil Deshmukh is contesting against BJP’s Charansingh Thakur for the Katol seat, making this an even more significant development.

With election results due to be announced on November 23, the incident has raised tensions further. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to unseat the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. The BJP had won 105 seats in the previous assembly elections, while Shiv Sena and Congress secured 56 and 44 seats, respectively.