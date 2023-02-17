Breaking News
Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Dismissed cop Sunil Mane seeks pardon

Updated on: 17 February,2023 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The court on Friday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its say on the plea of Mane, who was arrested in April 2021 and is currently in judicial custody

Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Dismissed cop Sunil Mane seeks pardon

Former policeman Sunil Mane has moved an application before a special court seeking pardon in the case pertaining to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.


The court on Friday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its say on the plea of Mane, who was arrested in April 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.



The application seeking pardon was received by the court on Thursday and Special NIA Judge AM Patil took it on record on Friday, after which he asked the prosecution to respond.

As per the NIA, Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, who purportedly owned the explosives-laden vehicle that was found parked near Ambani's house 'Antilia' on February 25, 2021. Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5 that year.

