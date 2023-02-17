Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Dismissed cop Sunil Mane seeks pardon

The court on Friday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its say on the plea of Mane, who was arrested in April 2021 and is currently in judicial custody

Representative Image

Former policeman Sunil Mane has moved an application before a special court seeking pardon in the case pertaining to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The court on Friday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its say on the plea of Mane, who was arrested in April 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2023: Students to get 10 mins extra for writing paper

The application seeking pardon was received by the court on Thursday and Special NIA Judge AM Patil took it on record on Friday, after which he asked the prosecution to respond.

As per the NIA, Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, who purportedly owned the explosives-laden vehicle that was found parked near Ambani's house 'Antilia' on February 25, 2021. Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5 that year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.