Advertisements on a bus stop announcing the soon-to-be-launched application. PICS/NAVNEET BARHATE

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) will collaborate with the ParkingPal app to launch an app that seeks to solve motorists’ parking woes. UMC officials claimed that after receiving multiple complaints from citizens, they came up with this solution to solve the city’s parking space crunch-related issues.

UMC chief Manisha Awhale told mid-day, “When I joined as municipal commissioner, many citizens complained to me about the lack of availability of spots to park their vehicles. Even I faced some issues. Hence, we came up with a solution to solve the city’s parking crisis. We will collaborate with ParkingPal and launch an app which would give information about the available parking spaces in the city.”

According to a UMC official, after a user registers on the app, they will be allowed to book slots online and an executive will be available at the spots they pick out to assist them. The ParkingPal app was developed by a Pune-based company and has been credited with helping the Pune Municipal Corporation solve parking issues.

“The PMC had also collaborated with the app and it was a huge success. The app is user-friendly and hence we decided to collaborate with them,” Awhale said. The UMC is currently creating awareness about the app. “We have placed banners throughout the city. We are in talks with the company to keep charges minimal for users,” an official said. Parking spaces will be available outside the Ulhasnagar, Vithalwadi and Shahad railway stations as well as Shanti Nagar, Pravesh Dwar and Gol Maidan.

How the app will work

£Users must download the app, which will be available on Android and iOS

£They will then have to register

£The app will guide them to nearby available parking locations

£The citizens can pay online and book slots