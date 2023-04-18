Appasaheb’s followers wanted function during daytime: govt

State deflects responsibility for high-noon horror show, saying it had wanted evening function

Union minister Amit Shah confers the Maharashtra Bhushan award on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Pic/Sameer Markande

The state govt has denied having had its way to hold the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in the day instead of in the evening, which could have saved some attendees from sunstroke. It said the government wanted to hold the function in the evening but followers of spiritual leader Appasaheb Dharmadhikari insisted on the daytime.