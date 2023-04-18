Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Appasahebs followers wanted function during daytime govt

Appasaheb’s followers wanted function during daytime: govt

Premium

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

State deflects responsibility for high-noon horror show, saying it had wanted evening function

Appasaheb’s followers wanted function during daytime: govt

Union minister Amit Shah confers the Maharashtra Bhushan award on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Pic/Sameer Markande


The state govt has denied having had its way to hold the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in the day instead of in the evening, which could have saved some attendees from sunstroke. It said the government wanted to hold the function in the evening but followers of spiritual leader Appasaheb Dharmadhikari insisted on the daytime.

shiv sena amit shah bharatiya janata party Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis kharghar mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK