Ram Kadam made the demand in Maharashtra Assembly. His demand came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week submitted a closure report in the alleged suicide case of the Bollywood actor before a court

BJP MLA Ram Kadam raised the demand for the SIT probe in the legislature. File pic

Listen to this article After CBI closes Sushant Singh Rajput's case, BJP legislator demands probe by SIT x 00:00

BJP MLA Ram Kadam has accused the Uddhav Thackeray government of tampering and destroying the evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and demanded that the SIT probing the Disha Salian death should look into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadam made the demand in Maharashtra Assembly after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week submitted a closure report in the alleged suicide case of the Bollywood actor before a court.



The legislator stated that the case was transferred to the CBI 68 days after Rajput's death. He also claimed that the Bihar Police who had registered a case in connection with Rajput's death, was not allowed to conduct an inquiry.



"Sushant's house was handed over to the owner after destroying evidence, and the furniture was removed. The house was painted. It should be probed whether it was done to destroy evidence. Why did this happen," he questioned.



Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Six days earlier, on June 8, 2020, his former manager Disha Salian, 28, had died after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad area of the city.



Kadam called for investigation into the alleged involvement of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was the Maharashtra Chief Minister in 2020, in the destruction of evidence. He also demanded that the role of Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's should be investigated as the Special Investigation Team formed in the Disha Salian case is still at work.



Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SIT will probe all information provided by Disha Salian's father, says minister

The SIT should club the two cases, demanded Kadam.



Responding to the demand, Congress MLA Nana Patole questioned how such issues can be brought up when a discussion on the 75 years of the Constitution was being conducted in the House.



"The Assembly should function as per set norms", said Patole, a former speaker, as the opposition staged a walkout in protest.

Meanwhile, Minister Shambhuraj Desai, speaking on behalf of the government, reiterated that those responsible for the deaths will not be spared.

He also added that the SIT would investigate all the information provided by Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, to the police.

Responding to this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai questioned whether the ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition was undermining the CBI, an agency of the Central Government headed by the BJP.



"The Sushant case is five years old, and for the last three years you are in power in both the state and Centre," he pointed out.



Desai said the state government had no intention to challenge the CBI.



"Disha Salian's father has met the police, and if he has any new information regarding his daughter's death, it should be looked into," said Desai.



Desai, now with the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, mentioned that he had been Minister of State for Home in the Uddhav Thackeray government, and he has been taught to ensure that no injustice occurs

While an SIT is already investigating Disha Salian's death, her father Satish Salian on submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, urging registration of a case against Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others involved in the case. He has also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh investigation.