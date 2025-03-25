The state is home to 54 Centrally protected and 62 state protected forts. In his letter dated March 24, Shelar emphasised Maharashtra’s proactive role in safeguarding its heritage, having undertaken extensive conservation efforts for the state-protected forts

Representational pic

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Advocate Ashish Shelar, has written to Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging the transfer of Centrally protected forts under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Maharashtra Government for enhanced conservation and development.

The state is home to 54 Centrally protected and 62 state protected forts. In his letter dated March 24, Shelar emphasised Maharashtra’s proactive role in safeguarding its heritage, having undertaken extensive conservation efforts for the state-protected forts. Reaffirming its commitment, the state cabinet, in its meeting on February 18, expressed its strong intent to actively participate in the preservation of Maratha-era forts that hold immense historical and emotional significance.

The great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts stand as enduring symbols of valour, resilience and Maharashtra’s rich heritage. These historic marvels, which continue to inspire generations, hold immense cultural and emotional significance for the people of the state, the government said.

Shelar highlighted Maharashtra’s recent initiative of leading a delegation to International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Paris, to present the proposal under the theme ‘Maratha Military Landscape of India’ for inclusion of 12 historic forts in the prestigious United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites List. The forts include Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi Fort and Jinji Fort in Tamil Nadu. The delegation had Janhawij Sharma, Additional Director General (Conservation and World Heritage), ASI.

Shelar underscored that Maharashtra’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums is fully equipped to undertake conservation work through its empanelled contractors and conservation architects specialised in heritage conservation. The government, he asserts, can undertake heritage-friendly tourism initiatives and involve CSR donors for fort maintenance through initiatives like the ‘Maha Varasa’ and ‘Vaibhav Sangopan’ schemes.

“These forts, once the strongholds of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, continue to inspire millions. It is our solemn duty to preserve them for future generations,” said Shelar. He has urged the Union Minister to take swift action and direct the ASI to initiate the process of transferring the forts to the Maharashtra government, ensuring focused conservation efforts. “We take immense pride in protecting these heritage sites and will continue to uphold their legacy for generations to come,” he added.