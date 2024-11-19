The senior NCP (SP) leader suffered a head injury when some unidentified persons hurled stones at his car on Monday night when he was returning to Katol after attending a poll meeting in Nagpur district

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday used a Rajinikanth movie analogy to pick holes in circumstances surrounding the stone attack on Anil Deshmukh, the former home minister of the state, saying that the "entire story" seems a hoax to gain sympathy in the face of "imminent poll defeat".

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader suffered a head injury when some unidentified persons hurled stones at his car on Monday night when he was returning to Katol after attending a poll meeting in Nagpur district.

"This purported attack is part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to divert attention from the imminent defeat they are facing in (November 20) assembly elections," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

Fadnavis, who heads the state Home department, said the claim regarding a "10-kg stone" hitting Deshmukh's car does not add up, as the vehicle reportedly did not suffer a "significant damage".

"If such a large stone was hurled at the car, the windshield should have been smashed. Moreover, the bonnet of the car didn't receive a scratch," he said.

If a stone is claimed to have been hurled from the backside of the car, how did Deshmukh suffer injuries to his forehead? Fadnavis asked.

"Why did Deshmukh sustain only minor abrasions? This entire story is reminiscent of scenes from a Rajinikanth movie rather than reality. It reads like Salim-Javed script of yesteryears," the home minister added.

He said the entire narrative of the attack is a fabrication aimed at discrediting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while deflecting attention from the electoral challenges facing Deshmukh's son.

"This claim is amplified by the eco-system including (NCP-SP chief Sharad) Pawar saheb and others to harm BJP's reputation ahead of the assembly elections," Fadnavis claimed.

Anil Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting from the Katol assembly constituency on the NCP (SP) ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

