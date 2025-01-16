Breaking News
Attack on Saif Ali Khan worrisome, says NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule

Updated on: 16 January,2025 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Supriya Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe

Attack on Saif Ali Khan worrisome, says NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule. Pic/X

 NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Thursday expressed concern over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home in Mumbai and termed the incident as "worrisome"., reported news agency PTI.


Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe, reported PTI.


The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Thursday at Saif Ali Kan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to police.


The actor, who was injured after the intruder attacked him with a knife, was hospitalised and required a medical procedure.

Sule spoke to Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over the phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation, reported PTI.

Saif Ali Khan was in hospital while Kareena had returned home, Sule was apparently told by Karisma Kapoor.

The NCP (SP) leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan's house.

"Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters.

The NCP (SP) leader is a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's aunt Reema Jain, the daughter of legendary filmmaker and actor late Raj Kapoor.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team said in a statement.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Khan, 54, was hospitalised and required a medical procedure following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in Bandra area, the officials said.

A police official said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Saif Ali Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The actor was injured in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

(With inputs from PTI)

