Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right) Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a US prison. File pic

Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch struggling to establish Lawrence Bishnoi link

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, is yet to find a direct link to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. As of now, Bishnoi has not been named as an accused in the case. However, officials have stated that the role of Lawrence’s brother Anmol has surfaced prominently. Anmol, under investigation by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, has been named as a wanted accused in the case and is currently detained in the Pottawattamie County Jail in the US state of Iowa.

Lawrence’s alleged role

According to officials, Lawrence appears to have acted cautiously in this case to avoid direct involvement, unlike his alleged actions in the Salman Khan firing case. In that case, he was named in the charge sheet after investigators found compelling evidence, including recorded conversations where he instructed shooters and manipulated them into firing outside Khan’s residence to intimidate the actor.



Baba Siddique was gunned down in Bandra on October 12 in a plot hatched by the Bishnoi gang

Crime Branch officials revealed that one of the shooters, Vicky Gupta, had recorded his conversation with Anmol, during which the latter mentioned Lawrence’s name. Lawrence later also communicated directly with the shooters. Gupta reportedly saved the recording as leverage to ensure he received the payment promised for the firing. “The recordings turned out to be crucial digital evidence, with voice analysis confirming the voice of Anmol,” said a senior official from the Crime Branch.

Anmol Bishnoi’s role

Officials maintain that Anmol rarely acts without orders from Lawrence. While direct evidence linking Lawrence to the case is still being sought, the Crime Branch has digital evidence and statements from shooters and other accused that firmly connect Anmol to the murder conspiracy. “The role of Lawrence will likely emerge once we apprehend the absconding accused, including Shubham Lonkar, Jasin Akhtar alias Zeeshan, and Anmol. Their interrogation could provide the missing pieces to establish Lawrence’s involvement,” an official stated.