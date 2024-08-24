Badlapur sexual assault: Govt made its favourite petitioner approach HC to derail Maharashtra bandh, says Sanjay Raut

Raut said the bandh called by MVA partners was going to be 100 per cent successful and it would not have portended positively for the BJP-led Mahayuti government

File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government used its "favourite petitioner" to approach the court to stop the bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi against the Badlapur sexual assault, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the bandh called by MVA partners was going to be 100 per cent successful and it would not have portended positively for the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with a Maharashtra bandh on August 24 or any future date over the Badlapur school Badlapur sexual assault incident.

"The government made its favourite petitioner file a petition in the court against the bandh," Raut said.

He was referring to activist and lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who approached the court against the bandh.

"Where is democracy in the country if our voices are going to be suppressed? The bandh was a manifestation of the anger in the minds of people," he said.

It will be the responsibility of the court and the petitioner if there are any such cases in the future, he said.

The MVA has said that it will respect the court's order but will go ahead with peaceful demonstrations across the state.

The alleged sexual abuse of two 4-year-old girls by a male attendant at a school in Badlapur of Thane district had triggered a massive protest in the town on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said it is a pity that instead of taking action against culprits involved in crimes against women, the Maharashtra government, which he termed "shameless", was standing with them.

Addressing party workers during a demonstration over crimes against women, and the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at Badlapur, Thackeray said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state.

"It is a pity that instead of taking action against the culprits it is standing with them," Thackeray alleged. He said Maharashtra has never seen a government as "shameless" as the incumbent dispensation.

In a veiled attack on CM Shinde, Thackeray said the 'Kansa Mama', a reference to a character in Mahabharat, is busy getting rakhis tied on his wrists and asked when he will get justice for the nieces.

(With inputs from PTI)