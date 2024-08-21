Shinde targeted the opposition and said those doing politics over the Badlapur sexual assault incident should be ashamed

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault: Protest was politically motivated; most protestors were outsiders, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that the protest at Badlapur in Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the state government, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the majority of protesters were outsiders.

Talking to reporters, Shinde targeted the opposition and said those doing politics over the Badlapur sexual assault incident should be ashamed, reported PTI.

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town on Tuesday as angry parents, local residents and others blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school where two kindergarten girl students were sexually abused by a male attendant last week.

"The protest was politically motivated because the protesters were not local residents. The local residents who were part of the protest could be counted on fingers," he said, reported PTI.

He said state minister Girish Mahajan agreed to all demands of the protestors but they were still not ready to relent.

"This means they just wanted to malign the government," he said, reported PTI.

According to him, some protesters were carrying placards mentioning the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', his government's flagship financial assistance scheme for women, reported PTI.

The placards said they did not want the monthly sum of Rs 1,500 but protection for their girls. The protestors blocked the rail route which led to suspension of rail services between Badlapur to Ambernath for over 10 hours, reported PTI.

"Does anyone protest like this? The stomachache the opposition is suffering from due to this scheme is visible from yesterday's protest," Shinde said, reported PTI.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women are entitled to get a monthly sum of Rs 1,500.

At least 25 police personnel, including the railway cops, were injured in incidents of stone-pelting at the Badlapur railway station and elsewhere in the town during the protest. Police have arrested at least 72 persons and filed four FIRs in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, a local court on extended till August 26 the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was employed as an attendant at the school where the incident took place last week, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in the district this morning amid tight police security.

The court ordered the extension of his police custody till August 26, following which he was taken away by the police in a van, a senior official said.

The police had arrested the accused on August 17.

(With inputs from PTI)