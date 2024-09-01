Breaking News
Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent



Both the survivors of the Badlapur sexual assault will be called to identify the accused so police can build a watertight case against him

The accused, Akshay Shinde, was arrested on August 21

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the sexual assault of two minor girls at a Badlapur-based school has sought permission from court to carry out the identification parade of the accused, Akshay Shinde, who was arrested on August 21.


Both the survivors will be called to identify the accused so police can build a watertight case against him. “We have kept the timing a secret for security reasons and will carry out the parade in the next day or two,” said a police officer. 



Security has been tightened both to protect the identity of the survivors, as well as ensure the safety of the accused amid tensions running high in Badlapur over the case, and repeated protests demanding capital punishment for him. Meanwhile, the SIT has registered two separate cases against the accused on the grounds that two girls were assaulted.


