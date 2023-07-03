Bakrid 2023: Deonar abattoir sees sale of 1,68,489 goats and sheeps

Breaking News
03 July,2023
Dr. Kalimpasha Pathan, the General Manager of Deonar Abattoir said that the vendors from various parts of the country had arrived at the abattoir last week

Almost all the animals brought to the Deonar Abattoir in Mumbai for the Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid festival were sold out within the three-day celebration. The Deonar Abattoir, maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and recognised as the largest abattoir in Asia, recorded the sale of 1,68,489 goats and sheep, along with 16,350 buffaloes, the officials said on Monday.


During the festival, in three days, from June 29 to July 1, a total of 177,278 goats and sheep, along with 16,350 buffaloes, were brought to the Deonar Abattoir for the traditional rituals.


Dr. Kalimpasha Pathan, the General Manager of Deonar Abattoir, mentioned that vendors from various parts of the country arrived at the abattoir last week in preparation for the Bakrid festival. These vendors typically enter the Deonar slaughterhouse 10 to 15 days before the festival. To accommodate the animals during Bakrid, additional shelters and pavilions were constructed on an area of 77,000 square meters within the 64-acre premises of Deonar Slaughterhouse. The site now features 8 permanent sheds and 30 temporary sheds (16 for goats and 14 for cattle) to house the animals.


