Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides
Mumbai Police step up security measures amid festive season, extern 11 people from eastern suburbs
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bandra Fair Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church

Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church

Updated on: 01 September,2022 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

During the Bandra fair, lakhs of devotees will visit Mount Mary Church due to which the vehicular traffic on the roads will be affected, hence it is necessary to make an order for smooth traffic management

Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church

File Photo


Ahead of the Bandra fair which is starting on September 11, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued traffic restrictions around Mount Mary. The traffic restrictions would remain in place till September 18, the police said.


According to the notification issued by the police, the Mount Mary fair will be celebrated in the jurisdiction of the Bandra Traffic Division. During the fair, lakhs of devotees will visit Mount Mary Church due to which the vehicular traffic on the roads will be affected, hence it is necessary to make an order for smooth traffic management. 

The notification was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central), Traffic. It states that traffic arrangements are made from September 10 to September 18.


Also Read: Mumbai: Three held for recording private videos of multiple women in Sewri

The following roads will be one-way or a No Entry as per the notification. 

- Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except vehicles of local residents who will be issued car passes by the police.

- Kane Road shall be 'One Way' for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B. J. Road except vehicles of local residents issued with passes i.e 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

- Pareira Road will be one way from East to West i.e. 'No Entry' from B.J. Road

- St. John Baptista Road shall be closed for all vehicular traffic except for local residents who will be issued with special passes.


Parking or halting of all types of vehicles except for the immediate purpose of picking up or getting down shall be prohibited on both sides of the following roads

- Mount Mary Road.
- Pereira Road.
- Kane Road.
- Hill Road (Between its junction with St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio junction)
- Mt. Carmel Road.
- Chapel Road.
- John Baptist Road.
- St Scbestian Road.
- Rebello Road.
- Dr. Peter Dias Road.
- St. Paul Road.

Asia Cup 2022: Should Team India rest their star players for the Hong Kong match?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news bandra bandra fair

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK