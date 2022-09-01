Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church

During the Bandra fair, lakhs of devotees will visit Mount Mary Church due to which the vehicular traffic on the roads will be affected, hence it is necessary to make an order for smooth traffic management
File Photo
Ahead of the Bandra fair which is starting on September 11, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued traffic restrictions around Mount Mary. The traffic restrictions would remain in place till September 18, the police said.
According to the notification issued by the police, the Mount Mary fair will be celebrated in the jurisdiction of the Bandra Traffic Division. During the fair, lakhs of devotees will visit Mount Mary Church due to which the vehicular traffic on the roads will be affected, hence it is necessary to make an order for smooth traffic management.
The notification was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central), Traffic. It states that traffic arrangements are made from September 10 to September 18.
Also Read: Mumbai: Three held for recording private videos of multiple women in Sewri
The following roads will be one-way or a No Entry as per the notification.
- Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except vehicles of local residents who will be issued car passes by the police.
- Kane Road shall be 'One Way' for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B. J. Road except vehicles of local residents issued with passes i.e 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.
- Pareira Road will be one way from East to West i.e. 'No Entry' from B.J. Road
- St. John Baptista Road shall be closed for all vehicular traffic except for local residents who will be issued with special passes.
Parking or halting of all types of vehicles except for the immediate purpose of picking up or getting down shall be prohibited on both sides of the following roads
- Mount Mary Road.
- Pereira Road.
- Kane Road.
- Hill Road (Between its junction with St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio junction)
- Mt. Carmel Road.
- Chapel Road.
- John Baptist Road.
- St Scbestian Road.
- Rebello Road.
- Dr. Peter Dias Road.
- St. Paul Road.