Bandra Terminus row: As passengers continue to fume, politicians promise relief

Rail users from city are having a harrowing time as many trains on the Western Railway are starting or terminating from Vapi and Valsad

Pit line work, which facilitates the inspection of coaches, at Bandra Terminus has impacted scores of rail passengers. File pic

A series of reports in mid-day highlighting rail passengers’ ordeal triggered by infrastructure work at Bandra Terminus has prompted politicians to step in. They told mid-day that they would get in touch with top railway officials to resolve the problem. Citing pit line work, which facilitates the inspection of coaches, the Western Railway has shifted the terminating and originating points of several trains to Vapi, Valsad, Dadar, Mumbai Central and Borivli. With Gujarat elections underway, politicians frequenting the state from other places are also getting troubled.

MP Gopal Shetty told mid-day, “I don’t have much knowledge about how many trains are terminated at Vapi and Valsad due to the pit line work at Bandra Terminus. But I will speak with railway mantralaya about this problem and try to resolve it. Before taking any decision, the railways should give information to their passengers so that people can plan their journey accordingly. Nobody should get troubled during their journey.”

Mihir Kotecha, a BJP MLA, said he was aware of passengers’ frustration. “The railway administration should inform passengers in the prior stage but they didn’t do that. They are increasing the trouble for the passengers. I will speak with railway minister Raosaheb Danve regarding this issue. The railways should give all information about the ongoing work.”

His party colleague and legislator Yogesh Sagar said, “The railways should arrange for the journey of the passengers who are getting troubled after their train starting point is shifted to Vapi or Valsad. Also, passengers who want to cancel their journey due to the shifted trains should get full refunds.” Sagar said many holiday special trains were terminated at Vapi and Valsad during the festive season. “At Bandra Terminus, it will take 8 months to complete the work.” He also faulted the railways for not sharing the details about the pit line work.

State minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha said he wasn’t aware of the change with regard to the trains. “Even so, if such a decision has been taken without giving full information to the passengers, I will try to reduce the difficulties of the people by presenting it to the railway officials and the Ministry of Railways. Apart from this, I will ask them to take efforts to ensure that the work carried out by the Railway Department in Bandra Terminus Yard is completed at the earliest.”

