Bangladeshi couple arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a tip-off, a team from Turbhe police station raided a room in the Rathi-Bangalipada locality late on Saturday night and nabbed the Bangladeshi couple, an official said, reported PTI.

Anarul Ashraf Sardar (34) and his wife Mithu Anarul (27) have been arrested under the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said, reported PTI.

The Bangladeshi couple did not possess any documents for their entry into India and their stay in the country, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

In a similar case, police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police raided a flat at a housing complex in Shahbaz village of Belapur area on Monday morning, reported PTI.

They found five women and three men from Bangladesh, in the age group of 20 to 40 years, staying there illegally without any valid documents for the last four years, the official from NRI Sagri police station said, reported PTI.

The eight persons were arrested and booked under provisions of the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said.

Meanwhile, police arrested a roto artist and another person after seizing charas (cannabis) valued at Rs 55.68 lakh from them in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said, reported PTI.

Acting on an intelligence input, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap near Papdichapada village in Panvel area on Saturday evening, reported PTI.

When the accused arrive there late night, the police apprehended them.

During their search, 1.85 kg of charas was seized from the duo, ANC's senior police inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said, reported PTI.

The accused, both residents of neighbouring Mumbai, included a 38-year-old roto artist and a 32-year-old man working as meter reader of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), the official said.

Chowdhary said they were trying to find out the source of the contraband and its potential buyers with an aim to curb the drug syndicate operating in Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)