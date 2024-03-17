Case against Navi Mumbai man for raping woman, forcing her to terminate pregnancy

The accused, from Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai befriended the 24-year-old woman, resident of Bhayander area

Representational Image

Police have registered an FIR against a Navi Mumbai man for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, from Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai befriended the 24-year-old woman, resident of Bhayander area, over the last two years and allegedly raped her repeatedly after promising to marry her, he said, reported PTI.

The victim also found that he was also in a relationship with another woman and questioned him about it.

Later, when the victim became pregnant, the Navi Mumbai man forced her to take medicines to terminate the pregnancy, the official from Koparkhairne police station said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

In another case, a man from Dharashiv who was on the run after killing his 18-year-old wife was arrested in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Suraj Torkad (20), from Chiple village in Panvel on March 13, an official said, reported PTI.

Torkad had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife Poornima to death, and burning her body at their home in Dharashiv on March 3, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused and his two accomplices staged the death as suicide and planted a suicide note, he said.

The Bhum police in Dharashiv registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Torkad, his mother and his girlfriend, the official said, reported PTI.

According to the victim's family, she had eloped with the accused in January and married him, and on March 3, her in-laws informed them about her death, he said, reported PTI.

Torkad told the police that he allegedly strangled and stabbed his wife with the help of the other accused and burned the body to destroy evidence, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)