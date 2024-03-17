Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Case against Navi Mumbai man for raping woman forcing her to terminate pregnancy
<< Back to Elections 2024

Case against Navi Mumbai man for raping woman, forcing her to terminate pregnancy

Updated on: 17 March,2024 02:10 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused, from Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai befriended the 24-year-old woman, resident of Bhayander area

Case against Navi Mumbai man for raping woman, forcing her to terminate pregnancy

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Case against Navi Mumbai man for raping woman, forcing her to terminate pregnancy
x
00:00

Police have registered an FIR against a Navi Mumbai man for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.


The accused, from Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai befriended the 24-year-old woman, resident of Bhayander area, over the last two years and allegedly raped her repeatedly after promising to marry her, he said, reported PTI.


The victim also found that he was also in a relationship with another woman and questioned him about it.


Later, when the victim became pregnant, the Navi Mumbai man forced her to take medicines to terminate the pregnancy, the official from Koparkhairne police station said, reported PTI.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

In another case, a man from Dharashiv who was on the run after killing his 18-year-old wife was arrested in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Suraj Torkad (20), from Chiple village in Panvel on March 13, an official said, reported PTI.

Torkad had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife Poornima to death, and burning her body at their home in Dharashiv on March 3, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused and his two accomplices staged the death as suicide and planted a suicide note, he said.

The Bhum police in Dharashiv registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Torkad, his mother and his girlfriend, the official said, reported PTI.

According to the victim's family, she had eloped with the accused in January and married him, and on March 3, her in-laws informed them about her death, he said, reported PTI.

Torkad told the police that he allegedly strangled and stabbed his wife with the help of the other accused and burned the body to destroy evidence, the official said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK