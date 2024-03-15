Breaking News
Navi Mumbai Speeding biker kills elderly woman crossing busy road
Navi Mumbai: Speeding biker kills elderly woman crossing busy road

Updated on: 15 March,2024 05:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Victim, who rarely left home, was on her way to immerse flowers used in puja into sea

The police said the speeding biker was also injured in the accident. Representation Pic

The Nerul police in Navi Mumbai have booked a biker for rash and negligent driving, causing the death of a 78-year-old woman on Palm Beach Road. Ganjubai Dattaram Meher’s family claims that she was on her way to immerse garlands and waste flowers into the sea when she was struck while crossing the road.


The Meher family resides in Sarsole village in Nerul near Palm Beach Road. In his statement to police, Ganjubai’s son Ankush said that his mother was hit by a speeding rider on a 'Bullet' bike while she was crossing the Sarsole signal to reach the jetty where she was to discard the garlands and flowers used for puja in the house. “The bike coming from Belapur towards Vashi hit her, causing serious injuries, after which she was taken to hospital,” a police officer said, adding that the rider was identified as Arun Anthony, 42, a resident of Belapur who was also injured in the incident.


According to Ankush, his mother rarely left the house. “We got to know about the accident after some locals and the police informed us. We have registered a case against the rider,” he said. The Nerul police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. “We have taken Arun Anthony into custody and are investigating the case,” said an officer from Nerul police station.


nerul mumbai police navi mumbai
