Two held with Rs 55 lakh charas in Navi Mumbai

Police arrested a roto artist and another person after seizing charas (cannabis) valued at Rs 55.68 lakh from them in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on an intelligence input, the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) laid a trap near Papdichapada village in Panvel area on Saturday evening.

When the accused arrived with charas in Navi Mumbai late night, the police apprehended them.

During their search, 1.85 kg of charas in Navi Mumbai was seized from the duo, ANC's senior police inspector Neeraj Chowdhary said, reported PTI.

The accused, both residents of neighbouring Mumbai, included a 38-year-old roto artist and a 32-year-old man working as meter reader of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), the official said, reported PTI.

Chowdhary said they were trying to find out the source of the contraband and its potential buyers with an aim to curb the drug syndicate operating in Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

In another case, police have arrested a man and a Ugandan woman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 12.40 lakh from their possession, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon spotted the duo travelling in an auto-rickshaw towards Palaspe from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) side, reported PTI.

Based on suspicion, the police conducted checking and seized 125.34 gm of 'MD Rock' (mephedrone) kept in three packets from their possession, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

The two persons - Fatima Nayuto (34), hailing from Uganda, and Pravin Ramu Rathod (24), belonging to Bidar in Karnataka - were arrested, the official said, adding that they were currently residing in Navi Mumbai, reported PTI.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused intended to sell it, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)