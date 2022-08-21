Breaking News
Banned gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Kalyan, 3 arrested

Updated on: 21 August,2022 06:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Acting on a tip-off, a container truck on its way to Ulhasnagar from Karnataka was checked at Gandhari Bridge on Saturday night

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Banned gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh was seized and three persons were arrested in Kalyan area of Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.


Acting on a tip-off, a container truck on its way to Ulhasnagar from Karnataka was checked at Gandhari Bridge on Saturday night, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"We seized gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh. We have arrested Mashak Inamdar, Lav Sahani and Premchand Vatore. The main accused is on the run. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

