Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Beed cops initiate process to cancel gun license of Dhananjay Mundes supporter

Beed cops initiate process to cancel gun license of Dhananjay Munde's supporter

Updated on: 07 January,2025 01:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Notably, Munde has been facing backlash from allies and the opposition following the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district

Beed cops initiate process to cancel gun license of Dhananjay Munde's supporter

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Beed cops initiate process to cancel gun license of Dhananjay Munde's supporter
x
00:00

Police have started the process to cancel the gun license of a Beed-based supporter of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde after a video surfaced wherein the former was seen firing in the air, reported news agency PTI.


Notably, Munde has been facing backlash from allies and the opposition following the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, last month.


Walmik Karad, an associate of Munde, has been arrested in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder.


Kailas Phad, a resident of Parli in Beed, was arrested last month and booked under the Arms Act after his old video of brandishing a gun and opening fire in the air went viral on various social media platforms, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

During the investigation, it came to light that the video was shot in 2023 during the Diwali festival in Parli, he said, reported PTI.

Recently, an activist posted online a photograph showing Phad along with Munde.

The official said the Beed police have sent proposals to the district collector to cancel the weapon licenses of Phad and two other persons, reported PTI.

The collector's nod is awaited, the official said.

A letter has also been sent to Phad, informing that the police have initiated the process of cancelling his weapon license, he said, reported PTI.

The worsening law and order situation in the central Maharashtra district came to the fore after the brutal murder of Deshmukh on December 9 and the related case of extortion.

Police were scrutinising all weapon licenses issued in Beed district and verifying in every case if the person has a legitimate need for a firearm, another official said, reported PTI.

After the review, the proposals to cancel the licenses were sent to the collector, he said. 

Beed sarpanch murder: Leaders meet Maharashtra guv for removal of Dhananjay Munde from cabinet

Political leaders cutting across the party lines on Monday called on Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, urging him to remove Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet to ensure a free and fair probe into the killing of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Amid the controversy and demand for his ouster from the cabinet, Munde met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar on Monday. However, details of the meeting were not available.

The delegation, comprising Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, submitted a memorandum to the governor, requesting him to take decisive action on the issue that would help uphold the rule of law and regain public confidence in the dispensation of justice.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

beed maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK