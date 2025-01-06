Following a complaint by one Tukaram Aghav, the Parli police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jarange over the remarks and on charges of creating a divide in the society

Manoj Jarange. File Pic

Listen to this article Beed sarpanch murder: Manoj Jarange booked for 'defamatory' remarks against Dhananjay Munde x 00:00

An official said that the Beed police have booked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of a sarpanch in the district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint by one Tukaram Aghav, the Parli police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jarange over the remarks and on charges of creating a divide in the society, reported PTI.

During a rally in Parbhani on Saturday, Jarange targeted NCP minister Munde over the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

The activist had said the Maratha community wouldn't allow Munde to roam on the streets if Dehmukh's family was harmed, reported PTI.

His remarks upset Munde's supporters, who demanded that a case be registered against Jarange. They had also protested against the activist outside the Shivajinagar police station in Beed, reported PTI.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in the murder case.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a probe into the cases.

The murder has acquired a caste conflict angle as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused are Vanjari, a dominant community in the Beed region.

BJP MLA fires fresh salvo at Dhananjay Munde

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has alleged that a meeting to discuss an extortion deal in Beed was held between Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's associate Walmik Karad and officials of a firm at Munde's residence in June last year.

Dhas made the allegations during a morcha held by a Maratha outfit on Sunday to condemn the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, and the death of Somnath Suryawanshi in judicial custody following violence in Parbhani.

The march, organised by the local unit of Akhand Maratha Samaj, started from Lal Mahal on Sunday noon and culminated at the district collector's office.

Family members of the deceased sarpanch, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, along with leaders from various parties, and office-bearers were present during the march.

The protesters shouted slogans against NCP minister Munde.

(With inputs from PTI)