Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over Beed sarpanch murder on Friday claimed that the issue was being politicised and questioned if his resignation was more important than ensuring justice for the victim's family, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Munde's statement comes after Namdev Shastri, a spiritual leader of the Vanjari community to which he belongs, voiced support for the NCP leader.

Shastri, the head of Bhagwangad Sansthan, said Munde was not someone who lived on extortion money.

Leaders of the opposition parties in the state have been demanding the minister's resignation following the arrest of his close associate Walmik Karad in an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last month, PTI reported.

Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured and killed on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm in Beed district.

Karad was arrested in the extortion case and is currently in judicial custody, PTI cited.

Munde currently holds the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet.

Shastri said, "The murder was the issue of a village, but it has disturbed the social environment. Munde is not someone who lives on extortion money, and a media trial has been on against him for the last 53 days."

Speaking to PTI reporters later, Munde said, "The media has targeted me since the murder, but I have not uttered a single word about it. I did not speak to Namdev Shashtri about politics, but my conversation with him was on religious matters."

He further questioned if his resignation and targeting a specific community for political mileage were more important than ensuring justice for the murdered sarpanch's family.

According to PTI, the minister said, "The murder happened 53 days ago, and since day one, I have been saying that the accused involved in the crime should be punished and hanged. Despite my stand, people have politicised the issue."

The police have so far arrested seven individuals in connection with the sarpanch's murder, while one accused Krishna Andhale is still at large.

(With inputs from PTI)