Besides ministership, development is also important in politics: Maharashtra BJP chief

Pic/Shadab Khan

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the NCP legislators joined hands with BJP-Shiv Sena govt in the state to make Maharashtra number one in India and not for ministerial berths.

The ruling dispensation, comprising the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party, got a boost after nine NCP MLAs including Ajit Pawar, joined it.

Ajit Pawar took oath as a deputy chief minister on Sunday, while the other eight MLAs were sworn in as ministers.

To a query on Shinde faction legislators waiting for ministerial berths and the nine NCP MLAs getting it immediately, Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule said, "No one comes for a ministry. There is the ideology of Hindutva and making Maharashtra number one state. Besides ministership, development is also important in politics."

"The legislators who are with us have the aim of developing the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Sometimes in life you have to compromise certain things keeping national interest above all other things," Bawankule added.

"Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders have supported the BJP after seeing the progress the country is making under PM Modi," added Bawankule.

Meanwhile, soon after being removed as NCP working president, Praful Patel announced the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare as the party's state unit chief , replacing Jayant Patil, and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar as its legislature wing leader.

(with inputs from agencies)