Narayan Rane said, "Sanjay Raut has gone mad, our government will remain in power till 2024 election and Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra"

Narayan Rane (File Photo)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Shinde-led govt will remain in power till 2024 election, says Narayan Rane x 00:00

Reacting to Sanjay Raut's remark on CM Eknath Shinde will be soon be replaced by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, the Union Minister Narayan Rane stated that Uddhav-led Shiv leader Raut has gone mad and Shinde will remain the CM till 2024 election.

Narayan Rane said, "Sanjay Raut has gone mad, our government will remain in power till 2024 election and Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister of Maharashtra."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rane further stated that the entire opposition will not be able to win even 60 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 elections. He further added that many Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders will join the BJP.

"The entire opposition will not be able to win even 60 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and as the election comes near, more Maha Aghadi leaders will join the BJP," he said.

"Earlier too, Pawar sahib said that his party is strong but today 40 people have left him. In today's times, it is not easy to build the party again. There is BJP government both in the state and at the Centre...Uddhav Thackeray is in tension, he has got nothing left," Narayan Rane said.

On Monday, Sanjay Raut reiterated his claim that NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra a day ago would soon replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Raut also said that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified".

"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," Raut told ANI.

MP Sanjay Raut further said that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will fight "unitedly" in the state.

"BJP is breaking Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress but this will not benefit them at all. In Maharashtra, we will fight unitedly. It is shocking that PM Modi had said that the leaders of NCP are involved in corruption and now those leaders have taken oath in Raj Bhawan," Sanjay Raut said.

Meanwhile, in the press conference on Monday afternoon, Praful Patel announced that Ajit Pawar as been appointed as the leader of NCP legislature party.

He further announced, "Sunil Tatkare is appointed as Maharashtra NCP unit president."

(with inputs from agencies)