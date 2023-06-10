Breaking News
BEST bus dashes monorail pillar, commuter injured

Updated on: 10 June,2023 11:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

A lady commuter was injured after a BEST bus dashed against a pillar of the Mumbai Monorail on Saturday

A lady commuter was injured after a BEST bus dashed against a pillar of the Mumbai Monorail on Saturday.


BEST spokesperson Sunil Vaidya said the brakes of the bus on its way from Antop Hill to Colaba failed and it dashed the monorail pillar near Bhoiwada bus stop at about 2:50pm.


The bus belongs to the fleet of on lease company Mateshwari Transport.


The injured woman has been taken to KEM Hospital by the bus conductor.

