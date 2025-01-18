The bus on route No 151 was going from Wadala Depot to J Mehta Marg in Worli when it hit the Tata Fortuner belonging to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC at Khedgalli on Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg in South Mumbai at 12.15 pm on Saturday

Worli MLC Sunil Shinde

In yet another incident involving the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, a bus operated by the wet lease company Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions Limited, collided head-on with a vehicle belonging to Worli Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Sunil Shinde.

The bus on route No 151 was going from Wadala Depot to J Mehta Marg in Worli when it hit the Tata Fortuner belonging to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC at Khedgalli on Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg in South Mumbai at 12.15 pm on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident but the fiber-made front bumper of the MLC's car was damaged. The wetlease bus driver and conductor were called to Dadar Police Station to record a statement for further paperwork and released at 5.15 pm.