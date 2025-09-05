Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BEST launches new AC bus route via Coastal Road linking South Mumbai and Oshiwara

BEST launches new AC bus route via Coastal Road, linking South Mumbai and Oshiwara

Updated on: 05 September,2025 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The buses will pass through Churchgate Station (Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk), Worli Sea Face, Worli Depot, Mahim, Khar Station Road (W), Santacruz Depot, Vile Parle, Andheri Station (W), Shivaji Park, Oshiwara Bridge, and Oshiwara Depot

BEST launches new AC bus route via Coastal Road, linking South Mumbai and Oshiwara

Pic/X

Listen to this article
BEST launches new AC bus route via Coastal Road, linking South Mumbai and Oshiwara
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the launch of a new air-conditioned bus service on Route No. A-84, connecting Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) to Oshiwara Depot via the recently opened Swarajyarakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Sagari Kinara Marg (Coastal Road). The service will commence on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The A-84 route will offer commuters a comfortable travel option linking key points across south and western Mumbai. The buses will pass through Churchgate Station (Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk), Worli Sea Face, Worli Depot, Mahim, Khar Station Road (W), Santacruz Depot, Vile Parle, Andheri Station (W), Shivaji Park, Oshiwara Bridge, and Oshiwara Depot.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the launch of a new air-conditioned bus service on Route No. A-84, connecting Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) to Oshiwara Depot via the recently opened Swarajyarakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Sagari Kinara Marg (Coastal Road). The service will commence on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The A-84 route will offer commuters a comfortable travel option linking key points across south and western Mumbai. The buses will pass through Churchgate Station (Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk), Worli Sea Face, Worli Depot, Mahim, Khar Station Road (W), Santacruz Depot, Vile Parle, Andheri Station (W), Shivaji Park, Oshiwara Bridge, and Oshiwara Depot.



According to BEST officials, the service will operate at intervals of 40 to 45 minutes throughout the day and will remain available on all seven days of the week. The first bus from Oshiwara Depot will depart at 7.15 am, with the last service at 5.20 pm, while departures from Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) will begin at 8.50 am and continue until 7.15 pm.


The fare structure has been fixed at a minimum of Rs 12 and a maximum of Rs 50. The A-84 service is part of BEST’s phased expansion of its AC bus fleet, aimed at providing passengers with enhanced comfort and connectivity across Mumbai. The undertaking has appealed to commuters to make use of the new service for a convenient and affordable travel experience.

Meanwhile, the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road, popularly known as Mumbai Coastal Road, has been opened 24/7 for all kinds of four-wheelers and buses.

All the work on the coastal road is finished, an order said, following which the entire stretch was opened for vehicles from August 16 morning.

The order to open all the bridges, tunnels and underpasses of both south and north-bound lanes for vehicular traffic was issued on Friday, the official said.

With the entire stretch of the coastal road now open, the north-bound connector from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link was closed as it is no longer needed, the official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Mumbai Coastal Road brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport BEST BEST Bus Mumbai BEST mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK