The A-84 route will offer commuters a comfortable travel option linking key points across south and western Mumbai. The buses will pass through Churchgate Station (Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk), Worli Sea Face, Worli Depot, Mahim, Khar Station Road (W), Santacruz Depot, Vile Parle, Andheri Station (W), Shivaji Park, Oshiwara Bridge, and Oshiwara Depot.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the launch of a new air-conditioned bus service on Route No. A-84, connecting Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) to Oshiwara Depot via the recently opened Swarajyarakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Sagari Kinara Marg (Coastal Road). The service will commence on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

According to BEST officials, the service will operate at intervals of 40 to 45 minutes throughout the day and will remain available on all seven days of the week. The first bus from Oshiwara Depot will depart at 7.15 am, with the last service at 5.20 pm, while departures from Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) will begin at 8.50 am and continue until 7.15 pm.

The fare structure has been fixed at a minimum of Rs 12 and a maximum of Rs 50. The A-84 service is part of BEST’s phased expansion of its AC bus fleet, aimed at providing passengers with enhanced comfort and connectivity across Mumbai. The undertaking has appealed to commuters to make use of the new service for a convenient and affordable travel experience.

Meanwhile, the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road, popularly known as Mumbai Coastal Road, has been opened 24/7 for all kinds of four-wheelers and buses.

All the work on the coastal road is finished, an order said, following which the entire stretch was opened for vehicles from August 16 morning.

The order to open all the bridges, tunnels and underpasses of both south and north-bound lanes for vehicular traffic was issued on Friday, the official said.

With the entire stretch of the coastal road now open, the north-bound connector from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road to the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link was closed as it is no longer needed, the official said.