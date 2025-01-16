The strike by the staffers affected bus services. The BEST undertaking has pressed its own buses into service on affected bus routes to avoid inconvenience to passengers

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) wet-lease staff working on Olectra Company buses at Kala Killa bus depot in Dharavi area of Mumbai went on strike on Thursday, affecting bus services.

The protesting staffers demanded the disbursal of their salaries. The drivers had been outsourced from Maurya Company by Team Olectra.

"Today, from 12:30 pm, staffers working on Olectra buses at Kalakilla depot suddenly stopped work due to non-payment of their current month's salary. Rohan Maurya, CEO of Maurya Company (which appoints bus drivers for Olectra Company), assured that the salaries of all the drivers would be deposited in their bank accounts by 6 pm. But the bus drivers were not in the mood to listen because they say that they have been hearing the same thing since the 10th," said BEST spokesperson Sudas Sawant.

"Following this, work was stopped, and they have taken the stand that the work stoppage will not be withdrawn until the salaries are deposited in the bank," he explained.

"As a result, the BEST undertaking has pressed its own buses into service on affected bus routes to avoid inconvenience to passengers," he added.