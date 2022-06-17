Breaking News
Beware Mumbaikars! Two electricity bill scam cases found

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

In first case, Andheri resident lost Rs 12 lakh after talking to fake MSEB officer; in second, a Bandra resident lost Rs 20,000

In both the cases the fraudsters posed as officials of power firms and got the victims to install apps that give the criminals remote access to their phones. Representation pic


Two more cases of electricity bill fraud have come to light  in the city. In the first case, an Andheri resident lost Rs 12 lakh after talking to a fraudster who posed as a Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) officer. In the second case, a Bandra resident lost Rs 20,000.

The Andheri resident, a 57-year-old woman working with Indian Oil, approached the west region cyber police station on Wednesday. In her statement, she said that her husband, a retired MMRDA official, received a message on WhatsApp on June 13 that read: “Your electricity will be disconnected as you have not paid your previous month’s bill, please immediately call our electricity officers on 9641528922.” 




“When my husband called this number, the person said he is from the MSEB customer support office in BKC and said that we had two bills pending,” she told the police. The fraudster then asked her husband to download the QuickSupport app to make a Rs 20 payment to avoid disconnection. “As my husband was not able to download the said app, I downloaded it on my phone,” she added.


