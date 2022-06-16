Mumbai: Electricity bill scam on the rise, cops urge citizens to be alert

In the latest case, a senior citizen was duped of over Rs 2 lakh by conman who posed as BEST staffer

The fraudsters generally get the citizens to install apps like TeamViewer which gives them remote access to the phone. Representation pic

Cyber crooks seem to have adopted yet another modus operandi to dupe citizens. The electricity bill fraud, wherein fraudsters pose as employees of power companies and send bulk messages to citizens stating that if electricity bill is not paid the connection would be discontinued, has been on the rise since the past few months, as per Maharashtra Cyber. Hundreds of citizens have fallen victim to the con.

In the latest case reported to the Malabar Hill police, a 64-year-old senior citizen has been duped of Rs 2,35,233. The complainant said he received one message from an unknown number claiming that as his number was not registered with the government, he was not getting electricity bills. “When I contacted the number mentioned in the message, the person told me he was an employee of the BEST and added that he was unable to send me bills as my number was not registered. He added that if I fail to pay the bill immediately, the power connection will be cut,” the senior citizen said in his statement to the police.

The fraudster then allegedly asked the complainant to download the TeamViewer QuickSupport app to update the number. “He then asked me to fill up the details on the app and make a payment of Rs 30,” the statement read.

