Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment Many roads were encroached upon says complainant

Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment: Many roads were encroached upon, says complainant

Updated on: 02 September,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Breaking its silence, Memonwada-based Hind Sena Foundation explains its rationale for escalating complaints against crucial project

Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment: Many roads were encroached upon, says complainant

Arafat Siddique (Lakdawala), complainant


The Hind Sena Foundation, a Memonwada-based organisation, has claimed to be one of the complainants against the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project saying many lanes are being encroached upon in the guise of redevelopment and the entrance to the Dhanbadi Masjid near Chor Bazaar is being blocked. The BMC has stalled the project citing residents’ complaints over changes in the plan and concerns over the quality of work. 


Arafat Siddique (Lakdawala), the Foundation’s general secretary, said, “For many months, I have been writing letters to the chief minister about the irregularities in the SBUT project and now the BMC has come across the same irregularities that were mentioned in my complaint letters and has issued a stop-work notice to them.”

Also read: Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project: Residents demand for 'irregularities'


The complainant says people can’t access one entrance of the Dhanbadi Masjid due to the projectThe complainant says people can’t access one entrance of the Dhanbadi Masjid due to the project

In his complaints to the BMC in April and July, he wrote, “SBUT has encroached/captured street no. 94, Saifee Jubilee Street by installing big blue tin sheets on both sides of the road. In such a way that the blue tin sheets are also completely blocking the entrance of religious places [Dhanbadi Mosque] and people coming from the Nagpada side are unable to enter the Mosque and the helpless people have to go all the way around from Mohammed Ali Road to come to the Masjid which is causing a lot of inconvenience to the people as it is wasting a lot of time & energy [sic].”

A BMC official spoke off the record: “The trustees of Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust [SBUT] which is executing the project replaced Tricon as the project’s contractor and hired a local contractor. Residents in their complaints alleged that the trustees also changed the layout of the plan. Residents have raised concerns over the quality of work.”

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on August 24 announced in the Assembly that the BMC would probe the project. He said that the original plan was changed, the width of roads reduced and more area was given to developers. Three days later, the stop-work notice came.

SBUT has maintained that there have been no irregularities in the layout. “The work has been carried out as per the plans approved. The entire project has been planned as per the provisions of Development Control Regulations 33 [9] and is being carried out in line with the approvals and permissions of all concerned authorities. The Trust will continue to cooperate with MCGM [BMC] and other government authorities while they review the matter,” an SBUT spokesperson had said.

July 2022
Month foundation sent last plaint

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bhendi bazaar brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK