Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project: Residents demand for 'irregularities'

Over 200 residents write protest letter, rush to ward office; not satisfied with explanation that ‘order came from the top’ directly from Fadnavis

The site of the SBUT’s cluster redevelopment project at Bhendi Bazaar last week. Pic/Ashish Raje

The probe ordered by the Eknath Shinde government into the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) has brought locals and civic officials face-to-face, with the residents demanding an explanation for the “anomalies” and “irregularities” in the project. They have now taken to social media and begun visiting the local ward office, seeking the exact reasons for the BMC’s stop-work notice for the project.

Concerned about the delay in the completion of their new homes, nearly 200 residents and tenants sent a letter to the C-ward office on Tuesday, criticising and questioning the civic body’s decision to stall the work. They said the stop-work notice provides no explanation on what the problems are and instead largely discusses the government probe directives.

Huzefa Saifuddin Nulwalla, who has already got his new home

Shabbir Bagasrawala, 48, and eight others in his family are awaiting their new homes. Bagasrawala, whose family is living in a transit camp at Mazgaon, is among those who signed the letter. “All three flats that my family is supposed to get are in the second phase. There are thousands like me who are eagerly waiting for their new homes and suddenly they [BMC] issue a stop-work notice. We want to know what went wrong. They could have issued a stop-work notice if there were problems,” Bagasrawala said.

He added, “When we questioned the BMC official he told us that the probe was announced in the assembly by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis himself and that they had orders from the top officials to issue stop-work notice. We are still not satisfied with this justification.”

The Al-Sa’Adah towers that were built under the first phase of the project. File pic

All in order: BMC in 2021

Following a protest by MLAs, the then-Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal convened a meeting in December 2021, during which the BMC informed that approvals were provided in accordance with the Development Control and Promotion Regulations, 2034, and that there were no violations.

The new layout was accepted by the high-power panel, led by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, in January 2021. The BMC issued the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and Commencement Certificates (CC) for the redevelopment the same month. In its latest notice, the BMC has pointed to “irregularities” in the same plan that it had cleared in 2021 facilitating the construction.

Shabbir Bagasrawala, now living in a transit camp

According to the SBUT’s plans, the project’s next phase will be completed by 2025, allowing the people of Bhendi Bazaar to return to their new homes and stores as soon as possible.

The redevelopment of the over-125-year-old Bhendi Bazaar is the largest of its kind for an urban neighbourhood in India. Under the project, 250 old structures and 1,250 shops will make way for swanky buildings spread over 6.5 acres that will resettle 3,200 families.

So far, 610 families and 128 shops have been accommodated in the first phase in two towers called Al-Sa’Adah,’ which means wealth. The work on the high-rises started in 2016 and was completed in 2019.

The stalling of work will affect over 2,000 families and more than 1,000 shop owners, who are still in transit accommodation.

How to respond: Locals

Huzefa Saifuddin Nulwalla, 43, countered the BMC’s claim that a few residents had complained against the plan, saying they deserve to know the so-called irregularities. “The stop-work notice mentions a probe being ordered in the Assembly. However, unless we know what these irregularities are, how will we clarify or justify our side?”

Nulwalla and others living in Al-Sa’Adah have voiced another protest. “If the BMC can act on a complaint or two quickly and issue a stop-work notice, why the corporation has ignored their repeated grouses about illegal hawkers. He added, “We have been complaining since March 2020. Apart from that, around 400 residents of Al-Sa’Adah Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. have filed online complaints too, but no action was taken.”

Nulwalla added, “There is one Pappu Juicewala, who fights with us. We suspect he has been stealing electricity and water. In case of the stop-work notice, we appeal to the ministers and BMC to at least specify what irregularities were found. Already, the project has been delayed, this notice will delay it even more.”

