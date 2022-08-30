Mumbai: BMC installs 25 rainwater detection meters to measure flood lines at chronic waterlogging spots

Civic body has installed auto flood detection systems in 25 spots, with 75 more to be completed soon; full system will be functional next year

A flood gauge installed by the BMC at Prabhadevi. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The BMC has, in its second attempt, installed 25 auto-activated rainwater detection meters to measure flood lines at chronic waterlogging spots in the city. The system will be set up at 75 more locations in the suburbs in the next two months. However, the effect of the project will be seen next year in monsoon as this year’s rainy season is set to end soon.

The system, once active, will help the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation make a flood map of the city which will help tackle regular waterlogging spots better.

Mumbai has several spots across the city where water gets accumulated easily as they are below sea level. Three years ago, the BMC had identified 386 such spots and took steps to tackle the issue. So far, work on 265 such locations is complete by increasing the flow of water as well as that of stormwater drainage and holding tanks, and installing pumps. The work for the remaining spots are in the various stages of planning.

The flood gauges will not only send data on water accumulated at the spot but also the rainfall in the vicinity. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

However, there isn’t any substantial data to support the onspot observation of flooding spots. “Though the spots are tackled, there isn’t any data available on how much water accumulates and the time it takes to recede. We even need some system which will show the flood level along with the rainfall in that particular area which gives us information to act on,” said a senior officer of the BMC.

The civic body had first invited bids to install internet-based auto-activated rain water logging level detectors with remote reading capability system on May 26, but there wasn’t any response. The BMC then reinvited bids in June and the installation started in August after identification of 25 locations in the southern part of the city.

“We will identify the remaining spots and install the system in the next month. Though we already installed them in south Mumbai, there hasn’t been a heavy spell since the past two weeks. With only one month remaining, we may have to wait for the next monsoon to get actual results. But the system will work for the next few years and will get data to tackle flood spots,” said an official from storm water drain department.

“The flood detection system will help to understand the flooding pattern in response to different rainfall levels and also the water receding speed. This type of data helps the city to better plan SWD networks,” said P Velarasu, additional commissioner of the BMC.

How it works

The flood metres are being installed at waterlogging spots. As soon as the water level reaches one centimetre, the system gets activated. There are various colour signals to indicate the level of water at that spot.

There is also an alarm system which will alert when the system is hit by something or gets stolen. The system is attached to a rainfall gauge, so the data of rainfall will also be analysed.

26

Day in May when the BMC first invited bids

Where the gauges have been installed

. Vidyalankar College Road, Wadala

. Antophill Fire Brigade

. St Xavier’s Street, Bhoiwada, Parel

. Nana Chowk

. Star Cinema, Mazgaon

. Sakhli street, Mumbai Central

. Nair Road 1 and 2, Mumbai Central

. Palace Cinema, Byculla

. Sardar Hotel, B A Road

. Godrej Company, Lalbaug

. Sakhubai Mohite Marge, Lower Parel

. Gawde Chowk, Senapati Bapat Marg

. Balasheth Madhurkar Marg

. Fitwala Lane, Elphinston

. Bhatankar Marg, Parel

. Hindmata

. Shakkar Panchayat, Wadala

. Hindu Colony

. Matunga Station

. Bhau Daji Road, Matunga

. Gandhi Market

. Gurunanak School, Sion

. Dhobi Ghat, M G Road

. Gurukripa Hotel, Sion

