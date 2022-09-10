BJP and Uddhav-led Sena target each other over photo, video with blasts convict Yakub Memon's kin

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar circulated a video claiming that it showed one Rauf Memon, Yakub's relative, attending a meeting with Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar
The BJP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday shared a picture and video of each other's leaders with a 'relative' of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon.
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar circulated a video claiming that it showed one Rauf Memon, Yakub's relative, attending a meeting with Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.
Uddhav Thackeray's aide Harshal Pradhan hit back by sharing a photograph purportedly showing the same Rauf Memon with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil.
Earlier this week, the BJP had claimed that Yakub Memon's grave was beautified when the coalition government led by Uddhav Thackeray was in power in
Maharashtra, a charge rejected by the Shiv Sena.
Yakub Memon, one of the Memon brothers who were prime conspirators of the 1993 serial blasts, was hanged in 2015 following his conviction.
