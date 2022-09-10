Mumbai: Fire breaks out in oil transformer in Prabhadevi

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials declared it to be a level 1 fire
A fire broke out in the Nagate building, opposite Samana Press in Prabhadevi around 02.45 pm on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted and was confined to the oil transformer of the BEST electric substation and has been extinguished at 3.15 pm.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials declared it to be a level 1 fire.
Four fire engines were mobilized on site. there were no injuries reported.