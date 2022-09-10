Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in oil transformer in Prabhadevi

Updated on: 10 September,2022 04:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials declared it to be a level 1 fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in oil transformer in Prabhadevi

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fire broke out in the Nagate building, opposite Samana Press in Prabhadevi around 02.45 pm on Saturday afternoon.


According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted and was confined to the oil transformer of the BEST electric substation and has been extinguished at 3.15 pm.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials declared it to be a level 1 fire.

Four fire engines were mobilized on site.  there were no injuries reported.

