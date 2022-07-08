BJP leader Somaiya thanks Eknath Shinde for replacing 'mafia CM'

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, resigned as CM late last month following a revolt in the legislative wing of his party led by Shinde

Kirit Somaiya. File Pic

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday met new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and thanked him for replacing a "mafia CM", a reference to his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, resigned as CM late last month following a revolt in the legislative wing of his party led by Shinde.

Also read: Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls



"Met 'Rikshawala' CM @mieknathshinde at Mantralaya today alongwith @NeilSomaiya , expressed Best Wishes & Thanked him for replacing MAFIA CM," Somaiya tweeted.

The former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai met Shinde at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai after the latter officially assumed charge of his new post. His government is being supported by the BJP.

Shinde briefly worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane before making it big in politics.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever