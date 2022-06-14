Breaking News
Bombay HC extends interim protection from arrest to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, his son in cheating case

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Somaiyas' counsel Ashok Mundargi said the duo will co-operate in the probe against them

Bombay HC extends interim protection from arrest to BJP's Kirit Somaiya, his son in cheating case

Kirit Somaiya. File Pic


On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court extended the interim protection from arrest granted to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son in a case of alleged misappropriation of public funds collected for the restoration of decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant till July 7.

The court had then said in the event of their arrest, both the accused persons be released on surety of Rs 50,000 each. The relief was subsequently extended by Justice Prabhudessai till June 14.




On Tuesday, another single bench of the HC, presided over by Justice Bharati Dangre, extended the interim protection granted to the former BJP MP and his son till July 7.


