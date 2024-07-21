BJP legitimised graft through 'washing machine' process: NCP (SP)

Addressing a BJP conclave in Pune, Amit Shah had dubbed Sharad Pawar the "sargana" of corruption who institutionalised corruption in the country

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) on Sunday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for terming Sharad Pawar as the "sargana" (ringleader) of corruption, saying it is the BJP which has "legitimised" corruption by incorporating tainted leaders in the saffron fold, reported the PTI.

"They accuse political leaders of corruption, and then once those who they accuse join BJP, they are all given a clean chit. This is the BJP's washing machine process of legitimising corruption," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto stated, as per the PTI.

Amit Shah on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on opposition stalwart and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) chief Sharad Pawar and dubbed him the leader of corruption in the country, reported the PTI.

Addressing the BJP's state convention in Maharashtra's Pune, Amit Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for displaying arrogance despite loss in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and called Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray the head of the Aurangzeb fan club who was sitting with people that sought clemency for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon, according to the PTI.

Amit Shah said that the BJP-led Mahayuti will do better in the Maharashtra assembly polls than what the party did in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

"Sharad Pawar institutionalized corruption," Amit Shah said in Pune, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Asserting that people of India gave PM Narendra Modi their stamp of approval in recent Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said the arrogance of Rahul Gandhi will be crushed after "we win forthcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana", as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, while launching an attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Amit Shah said, "Uddhav Thackeray is sitting with those who sought clemency for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon."

"Who is the Aurangzeb fan club? Those who serve biryani to (26/11 terror attack convict) Kasab, those who seek clemency for Yakub Memon, those who give (controversial Islamic preacher) Zakir Naik a messenger of peace award and those who support the (banned Islamist outfit) PFI. Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed of sitting with these people," Amit Shah asserted, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)