BJP should talk about 'scams' of MLAs now part of Shinde-led Sena: NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that the BJP should once again speak out against alleged corruption by the MLAs who are now part of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported the PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "should punish" all those against whom BJP leaders had leveled allegations in the past, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, according to the PTI.

He was responding to PM Modi's statement, at a BJP program in Bhopal, recounting past corruption allegations against various Opposition parties including the NCP.

He should know there was a time in Maharashtra when his (BJP's) leaders were highlighting scams of the MLAs who are now part of the Eknath Shinde group," Crasto said.

BJP leaders in the state should once again speak out about the scams of the leaders "who are part of the Eknath Shinde group", he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Sanjay Agaldare on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported the PTI.

Nearly a dozen former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) have joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the last year since a rebellion split the party, according to the PTI.

Before the term of the corporators ended early last year, Sanjay Agaldare represented Ward No. 99 Khar, Danda area of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking on the occasion, according to a statement by his office, CM Eknath Shinde said that the speed with which the Shiv Sena-BJP government is working in the state for the last 11 months has made the Opposition worried about its future.

According to the PTI, CM Shinde further said, Since our government came to power in the state, we have taken several decisions for the welfare of the public and in a short span of time. We have expedited developmental works that had come to a halt under the previous government. Those who ruled the BMC for 15 years did not do anything for the city.

"The Opposition is scared thinking about the work the government will do in the next 1.5 years, he said. Mumbaikars trust us and so corporators continue to join us," said CM Shinde, as per the PTI.

