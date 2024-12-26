In response to recurring complaints of heavy waterlogging near the station area of Borivali East, the commissioner reviewed proposals by the Rain Water Drainage Department and called for the swift completion of the first phase of these projects before the rainy season to mitigate flooding risks

Pic/BMC

Listen to this article BMC Commissioner inspects Borivali development works, sets monsoon deadline x 00:00

The ongoing road development works by the Road Department in Borivali division should be completed on priority and at a fast pace before the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an official statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has given clear instructions that the first phase of the proposed work in the Borivali railway station area should be completed before the rainy season.

Gagrani has also directed that more emphasis should be given on maintaining the quality of development works and officers-engineers should visit the work site and inspect it, BMC said.

The commissioner conducted on-site inspection of various ongoing and completed development works under R Central Zone at Borivali on Thursday.

Gagrani visited key sites, including Borivali railway station and areas prone to waterlogging, to assess the progress of the road development and drainage works.

He instructed the Road Department to expedite the first phase of the road development projects, including the RDP-10 road in Borivali West, ensuring citizens face no further delays.

In response to recurring complaints of heavy waterlogging in the Western Railway area of Borivali East, the commissioner reviewed proposals by the Rain Water Drainage Department and called for the swift completion of the first phase of these projects before the rainy season to mitigate flooding risks.

As part of his inspection, Gagrani also evaluated completed projects, such as the road widening and park development works following the eviction of Mahatma Phule slum in front of Pangat Hotel, Gorai Jetty Road, which was completed by R Central Division. He commended the beautification efforts at Abdul Kalam Park, highlighting the newly developed athletic track and other enhancements as exemplary initiatives.

The Municipal Commissioner visited Lalji Trikamji Mumbai Public School and interacted with the students. Earlier, he had visited the Citizen Facilitation Centre and interacted with the citizens there. He also expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the civic amenities centre.

Deputy Commissioner (Circle 7) Dr. Bhagyashree Kapse, Assistant Commissioner (R Central Zone) Sandhya Nandedkar, and other civic officials accompanied Mr. Gagrani during the site inspections and a subsequent review meeting, the civic body stated.