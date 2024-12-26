In the afternoon, the Air Quality Index stood at 159, a slight increase from the 157 recorded in the morning

A thick layer of smog and haze covered Mumbai's skyline throughout Thursday.

In its latest updates, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 166 at 7 pm.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 155.

Colaba, Chembur and Ghatkopar recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 107, 124 and 136, respectively.

Borivali, Kandivali and Malad recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 275, 219 and 260, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 128, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 140.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience haze with partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day.

In the next 48 hours, Mumbai is likely to experience partly cloudy sky.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius.